Habitat for Humanity gets boost in building better communities with Patterson Gives Back gift

Patterson Legal donated $1,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Kansas through its Patterson Gives Back program.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Habitat for Humanity Kansas says a donation from Patterson Legal will help them provide additional training and resources for their affiliates in more than dozen communities across Kansas.

The organization is the latest recipient in the Patterson Gives Back program. Tyler Patterson presented the check to Shawna Williams of Habitat for Humanity Kansas during Eye on NE Kansas.

Patterson said they appreciate how Habitat works to support affordable housing, home ownership and financial literacy. Williams said donations make them able to better serve families and make the home-building process more affordable.

To learn about Habitat for Humanity, click here. To nominate a deserving nonprofit for Patterson Gives Back, click here.

