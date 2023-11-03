Grocery stores prepare for Thanksgiving with deals and inventory

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Aldi and Walmart are already offering deals this season to help with inflation costs, while local grocery stores are preparing for the holiday rush.

“It’s always important to prepare for it in advance because if you forget something you got time to go back and get it,” said Seabrook Apple Market Manager Terry Fleer. “Get in and get it while we have it just in case we run out but we usually have plenty of it.”

The biggest thing every family has to lock down is the turkey, fortunately, The Annual Wells Fargo Thanksgiving Report shows turkey prices are down this year.

“Get them as quick as you can because you never know when turkeys can run out,” said Fleer.

Customers recommend you get your shopping done now, about 4 weeks before Thanksgiving.

“I want to get in early to make sure I get the right kind. Otherwise, it’ll be out and there will be nothing on the shelf for you,” said Lila Bartels.

