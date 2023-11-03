Governor Kelly advocates for rural federal nursing homes

Governor Laura Kelly is advocating for rural federal nursing homes, stating that the rule does...
Governor Laura Kelly is advocating for rural federal nursing homes, stating that the rule does not reflect the realities of the tight rural Kansas labor market.(AP Photo/John Hanna)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is advocating for rural federal nursing homes, stating that the rule does not reflect the realities of the tight rural Kansas labor market.

Officials with the Office of Governor Kelly said she sent a letter to the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra regarding a proposed staffing requirement by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) at long-term care facilities (LTC). The governor shared how the proposed rule could exacerbate workforce shortages and other issues facing LTCs in Kansas, including 317 nursing facilities and long-term care units of hospitals.

According to Governor Kelly’s office, at a time when long-term care facilities face staffing shortages, the proposed rule includes staffing ratio standards that are unachievable, which could lead to more facility closures and reduce access to care for seniors. According to LeadingAge Kansas, an association of nonprofit aging services providers, nearly 85,000 Kansans live in areas with only one nursing and residential care provider within a 30-minute drive. They are at risk of joining the 23,000 Kansans already living in a care desert if more facilities were to close.

“Seniors and their families should not be forced to choose between moving to receive health care or attempting to make do at home,” said Governor Kelly. “That’s why I’m pushing back against a top-down rule from the federal government that would make it even harder for Kansans in rural communities to get the care they need in their later years.”

Governor Kelly’s office noted a copy of the letter can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
FILE
Kansas real estate mogul passes away at the age of 84
Miguel Gonzalez
Illegal train boarding in Cali. leads to man’s Kansas arrest for attempted $9K theft
AIM Strategies released this rending of a new building planned for 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Get your taste of Ta Co.! Pop-up location planned at West Ridge Mall for holiday season
City crews work Thursday morning to repair a water-main break just north of S.W. 23rd Street...
SW Topeka road closes as crews repair substantial water main break

Latest News

The Manhattan Fire Department warned residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide as part of...
Manhattan Fire Department warns residents about dangers of carbon monoxide
Silver Lake Bank donates nearly $8,000 to the Topeka Zoo on Friday, Nov. 3, also in recognition...
Nearly $8,000 Silver Lake Bank gift to the Topeka Zoo in recognition of Kasasa’s ‘Best Day Ever’
The Kansas Gas Service became the official sponsor for the Evergy Plaza’s natural gas fire pit.
Kansas Gas Service becomes sponsor for Evergy Plaza’s natural gas fire pit
Jason W. Johnson, 50, of Lawrence, was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for...
Lawrence man arrested for attempted child sex crimes