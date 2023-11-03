Friday forecast: Warm and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will remain near or above average for this time of year through next week with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s. Other than a very low chance for rain tomorrow, most spots will remain dry for the next 8 days.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the nice weather ahead!

Any rain tomorrow will be north of I-70 and especially near the Nebraska border. At most an isolated spot could get up to 0.10″. While lightning is not expected if you hear thunder or see lightning, seek shelter immediately.

DST ends this weekend: It’s recommended to check the batteries of your smoke detectors and weather radio(s)

Much of the upcoming week (next 8 days) will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds which could have an impact on how warm it’ll get. Other than a brief cool down Saturday due to more clouds and a gradual cool down toward the end of next work week, highs will likely be in the mid 60s to mid 70s for most spots through Wednesday.

Normal High: 61/Normal Low: 38 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S/W 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph (winds will gradually weaken this afternoon).

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds NW/N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles or brief light rain shower mainly in the afternoon near the Nebraska border. Highs in the low-mid 60s (it is worth noting that if rain moves in quicker, highs may be stuck in the 50s near the Nebraska border). Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

The mild weather continues to begin the work week with a gradual cool down toward the end of the week. There is uncertainty on how cool it will get especially on Friday and Saturday and as mentioned above clouds will also impact temperatures so don’t be surprised if there are slight changes to the forecast in the coming days.

