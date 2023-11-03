Fort Riley kicks off holiday season with Operation Santa Clause

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley held its ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off its Operation Santa Clause today.

The 39th annual Operation Santa Clause is underway as Santa made his way to cut the ribbon to start the holiday season. The program is designed to help local active-duty junior enlisted soldiers and their families who have financial needs by providing gifts for their children. With over 60,000 people on base, they gave toys to over a thousand families last year and they want to increase that this year.

“What we’re trying to target is that population of about 8,000 that are sergeants and below from private to sergeant that has dependents that may need some assistance if want to come and donate operation Santa has its own Facebook page you can contact dfmwr under United States army garrison and pinpoint that sponsorship either being monetary funds or contribution in other means,” said Jason Poulin, Fort Riley soldier.

Soldiers said this would not all be possible without the great help and support from the community.

“This is one example of the incredible community support you know Amry wide we get a lot of good community support but there’s nothing like the community outside or outside of Fort Riley these people are amazing and they give us great support every year for all of our events,” said Derek Noyes, Fort Riley soldier.

“I think it’s a testimony to the community that it’s not just Fort Riley it’s the Flint Hills region we have donators from hundreds of miles away that come out here they understand that our enlisted force doesn’t necessarily make a ton of money during this time of year they want to make sure that those kids get to wake up on Christmas morning with a smile just over assurance that their Christmas morning is going to be as blessed as everybody else’s but we can’t do it without our community,” said Poulin.

Organizers said they are always in need of volunteers to help with the gifts. Donation boxes are located on Fort Riley and at businesses throughout Junction City and Manhattan. Operation Santa Claus can be reached at usarmy.riley.usag.mbx.operation-santa@army.mil or online at www.facebook.com/Opsantafortrileyks.

