Former Wichita school employee pleads guilty to child porn charge

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Wichita school employee pleaded guilty to a child porn charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas officials said the Wichita man pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography.

According to court documents, the Attorney’s Office said Eric Caleb Carlson, 43, of Wichita, admits to downloading and receiving videos and images depicting prepubescent children subjected to sex acts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office officials indicated in June 2023, Synchronoss Technologies submitted two reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding files uploaded to its cloud-based backup service containing child sexual abuse/exploitation material. Law enforcement investigators linked the account to Eric Carlson based on evidence including a photograph of Carlson’s driver’s license, a selfie of Carlson, and photographs taken at Wichita Unified School District 259, where Carlson formerly worked in the IT division.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Carlson was arrested at the USD 259 office, his now former place of employment, and his phone was seized. A search of his phone revealed numerous images and videos of child sex abuse material located in a password-protected private folder.

U.S. Attorney’s Office said Carlson also had the Onion Router (“Tor”) on his device, which is a free and open-source software for enabling anonymous communications and access to the dark web. Investigators reviewed Carlson’s Tor browser history and found cached darknet webpages he had visited that offered access to child exploitation materials. In July 2023, Carlson downloaded and received a zip file from the dark web containing child sex abuse material.

U.S. Attorney’s Office said Carlson is scheduled to be sentenced on January 22, 2024. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S.

U.S. Attorney’s Office said Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force are investigating the case.

U.S. Attorney’s Office said Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon is prosecuting the case.

