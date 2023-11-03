Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.(Source: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bank of America alerted customers on Friday that “some deposits may be temporarily delayed” due to a problem impacting multiple banks.

The company assured customers their accounts are secure and balances will be updated as soon as deposits are received.

The bank said no action is needed from customers.

Down Detector, which tracks the status of various websites and services, reported customers at Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Truist and Wells Fargo complained of issues Friday morning.

According to one industry source, the issue appears to be related to the automated clearing house, which is a network for processing transactions.

The source said the problem does not appear to be a bank-specific issue.

None of the banks provided a comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
FILE
Kansas real estate mogul passes away at the age of 84
Miguel Gonzalez
Illegal train boarding in Cali. leads to man’s Kansas arrest for attempted $9K theft
AIM Strategies released this rending of a new building planned for 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Get your taste of Ta Co.! Pop-up location planned at West Ridge Mall for holiday season
City crews work Thursday morning to repair a water-main break just north of S.W. 23rd Street...
SW Topeka road closes as crews repair substantial water main break

Latest News

Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, who starred as...
In the wake of Matthew Perry’s death, Chinese fans mourn an old friend
Silver Lake Bank donates nearly $8,000 to the Topeka Zoo on Friday, Nov. 3, also in recognition...
Nearly $8,000 Silver Lake Bank gift to the Topeka Zoo in recognition of Kasasa’s ‘Best Day Ever’