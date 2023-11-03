Court documents provide new details on arrest of Chiefs WR Justyn Ross

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Newly released court documents shed light on the circumstances leading up to the arrest of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross.

According to a court affidavit, Ross said he found out his girlfriend was cheating and threw her out of their Shawnee apartment on Oct. 23.

Ross’ girlfriend called police and told officers that Ross began yelling, “got in her face” and told her to get her stuff and get out of the apartment. She said Ross then pushed her and threw her to the floor, before throwing things at her.

The court documents shows officers noticed a small scratch on the woman’s hand when they responded to her call for help.

The woman claims Ross broke several of her belongings, including a laptop, cell phone, jewelry, and the key to her Mercedes. She also reported Ross used a pair of scissors to scratch the sides of her Mercedes, which a witness confirmed according to the affidavit. The paperwork shows the estimate to repair the car is less than $1,000.

When investigators spoke to Ross, he said he discovered the woman he had a relationship with was cheating on him and got upset, according to the court document. He then said he started throwing her stuff out the door of their apartment. He admitted breaking the laptop, but also told police he owned the computer, according to the affidavit. The document shows he denied breaking anything the woman owned.

A criminal complaint accused Ross of “unlawfully and knowingly cause physical contact with a person in a rude, insulting, or angry manner” against the woman.

Ross pleaded not guilty to domestic battery and property damage of less than $1,000, both misdemeanors. Ross bonded out a day after his arrest.

Last week Ross was placed on the NFL Commissioner’s exempt list. Players on the list cannot practice or attend games, and did not make the trip to Denver.

Ross signed a three-year, $2.56 million contract with the Chiefs on May 6, 2022, after going undrafted out of Clemson. He didn’t play during the 2022 season as he recovered from injury.

Ross is scheduled to be in court again on Dec. 4.

