102-year-old chocolate lover celebrates birthday with family, friends and cake

Mae Bell Crumpton celebrated turning 102 years old on Thursday.(WIS News 10 viewer)
By WIS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated her 102nd birthday this week.

WIS reports that Charleston resident Mae Bell Crumpton turned 102 on Thursday.

Her family said she has a great sense of humor and loves to laugh. She also loves her church and chocolate.

Crumpton celebrated her birthday with family, friends, and of course a chocolate cake.

The 102-year-old has been a member of the Zion Canaan Baptist Church for over 60 years. She has nieces and nephews who reside in South Carolina, North Carolina and New Jersey.

