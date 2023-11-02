Wednesday’s Child - Faith

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a new month, and a new chance to meet a Wednesday’s Child. Tonight, we catch up with Faith.

As Lori Hutchinson tells us, she’s holding true to her name: believing in the hope adoption can bring.

It’s hard not to get corny at Gary’s Farm Fest in Grantville. Faith is laid back, smart, and loving the sixth grade.

“I like math. It’s kinda easy. It’s just really fun to do. And I like the teachers and stuff.”

After school, faith keeps herself busy. Her personality is just as sweet as her smile.

“I go home. And sometimes I read a book, or I go to the park or something.”

With any new game, it takes a while to warm up. But that’s not the case with Faith, we connect right away. She’s just a good kid, who knows her best qualities.

“I’m nice, kind, trustworthy, yep.”

She also knows the best qualities of forever family. Faith would love to have parents who are loving, kind and live in the city. Beyond that, she just wants a normal home.

“Any active, take walks sometimes. I don’t know.”

Not a lot of direction from a young lady who has her whole life in front of her. She just needs one special family to be her light at the end of the tunnel.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.