Veterans’ access to ambulances protected with newly passed legislation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bill that includes an amendment from Senator Jerry Moran will now protect veterans’ access to ambulance services in medical emergencies.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1, that the U.S. Senate passed the FY2024 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Act. The bill included an amendment he introduced to protect rural veterans’ access to medical transportation services.

“This amendment makes certain that veterans across the nation will continue to receive lifesaving care and transportation without disruption over the next year,” said Sen. Moran. “By stopping this rule from being implemented in February, we will allow more time for VA to do its due diligence in creating reasonable and commonsense parameters for resetting reimbursement rates for these life-saving services.”

Moran noted that the amendment would bar the Department of Veterans Affairs from implementing a rule to reduce reimbursement rates for special-mode transportation providers. These include ground and air ambulances.

“Emergency air and ground transportation services are a lifeline for Montanans when a medical emergency happens,” said Sen. Tester. “Our provision means these services can stay afloat so Montana veterans can continue receiving these lifesaving emergency services when they need it. VA still has to work to do to fix this reimbursement issue, and that’s why I’m continuing to push for our bipartisan VA Emergency Transportation Act.”

Under the current timeline, Moran said the VA’s rule would go into effect in February. This would lead to longer wait times fo veterans who experience a medical emergency and disrupt the ambulance industry in Kansas and across the nation.

“Arkansas veterans rely on lifesaving transportation services when experiencing health care emergencies,” said Sen. Boozman. “Passage of this provision is critical to ensuring these heroes continue to have access to these crucial resources no matter where they live, and the operators are appropriately compensated for the care they deliver.”

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

