Two opportunities left for Shawnee Co. residents to apply for Christmas Bureau

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents have just two chances left to apply for the 2023 Christmas Bureau.

The United Way of Kaw Valley says that there are just two chances left for those who live in Shawnee Co. to apply for Christmas Bureau aid this holiday season.

The organization noted that the intake center at 2021 SE Market St. will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, and the last day applications will be accepted is Saturday, Nov. 4 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The United Way warned that late applications cannot be accepted.

The Christmas Bureau connects individuals and families to holiday meals and gifts through a matching system with “adopters.” Those who apply are required to live in Shawnee Co., apply in person during an intake day with photo identification, proof of income for the entire home and everyone in the household’s social security cards.

Leaders indicated that more than 200 families have signed up each of the previous two intake days and that pace is expected to continue.

Households in Douglas Co. and Jackson Co. who would like aid this holiday season can find opportunities under the respective tabs HERE.

Those who would like to adopt a household can sign up under the “Adopter Information” tab HERE.

For more information or to see examples of required documents, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.