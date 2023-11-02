Topeka West Thespians plan fall play, community outreach event

Topeka West Thespians plan a fall fun day for kids Sunday, Nov. 5 ahead of their fall play, Nov. 16 to 18.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area students are hard at work preparing to take to the stage for their fall shows.

In the middle of rehearsals, Topeka West High School students are taking a break to share their passion for performing with the next generation.

Phoebe Edgerton-Kufahl and Brenna Rutschmann are members of the Topeka West Thespians. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to share their plans.

First up is a Fall Fun Day. It takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday on the Topeka West HS Quad. Phoebe and Brenna say students will have more than a dozen stations with crafts, artwork and other activities. They hope to introduce children to the arts and let them know they’ll always have an outlet for their creativity. The cost is $10 per child, with proceeds benefiting Topeka West Theatre.

The students also are focused on their fall play, A Doll’s House. They describe it as a period piece, initially written for the 1800s, but that they are re-imagining in a 1950s setting. Performances are 7 p.m. Nov. 16 to 18. Tickets are $6.

