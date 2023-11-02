Topeka mall plans kickoff event for Native American Heritage Month

The Native American Heritage Month Kick-off Event is 2 p.m. Saturday at West Ridge Mall on the lower level.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November is set aside to honor Native American heritage, and northeast Kansas has a rich history with indigenous tribes.

A kickoff event celebrating the heritage happens Saturday at Topeka’s West Right Mall. Spirit dancer and educator Dennis Rogers visited Eye on NE Kansas with Seth Wagoner, who is part of the mall’s new ownership group, to talk about the event.

Rogers says he will share stories and history, explaining the culture and traditions of the state’s Native people. He’ll also perform traditional dances. The presentation is among a series he will be doing around the region.

Wagoner said he is proud to have West Ridge Mall continue to host these types of events. He said they plan to return to mall to its position as a hub for the community. He said the ownership change is complete and plans are underway to update the facility. Escalator repairs are slated for December.

He also announced people can get their first real taste of Ta Co. Topeka, being constructed downtown, with a pop-up location opening at the mall on Black Friday through the holiday season. In addition, Advisors Excel employees will create a winter wonderland atmosphere for people to enjoy while Santa is visiting during the holiday season.

