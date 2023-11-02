Topeka leaders take part in special discussion at WIBW amid recent violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from different walks of life across Topeka took part in a special discussion Wednesday at WIBW to address the ongoing violence in the capital city and what can be done to remedy the problem.

“We need more federal dollars, we need more federal assistance, we need more state assistance. We do get assistance, as you know, we have a number of programs in house. We deal with housing, we deal with location of people, we address homelessness, and it’s gonna take more local dollars also,” said Interim Topeka City Manager Richard Nienstedt.

As many of the recent violent crimes in Topeka have involved younger people, participants of the panel suggested ways the community could better reach the youth.

“I think it comes down to the kids needing people to be able to talk to that they feel comfortable with. So I think that once we can figure out who they kids feel comfortable with and we can talk to them through stuff they’re going through and then being able to let them know there are different resources out there.”

Faith leaders discussed some of the underlying issues that may contribute to increased crime.

“Clemson University did a study that showed that a 1 percent increase in food insecurity leads to a 12 percent increase in violent crime. I think we are missing things like that. There are five universal fears that have been studied that everyone has, and if five universal fears lead to five universal needs if they’re not met. Then anxiety goes up, and when anxiety goes up, performance goes down, motivation goes down, and behavior goes down,” Pastor Jonathan Sublet said.

