Thursday forecast: A seasonal afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Once we get past this morning’s cold start with temperatures below freezing, we’ll begin a stretch of temperatures staying above freezing for at least the next 8 days. We’ll also have mainly dry conditions for the next week.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the nice weather ahead! DST ends this weekend: It’s recommended to check the batteries of your smoke detectors and weather radio(s)

An overall quiet weather pattern is expected as we continue the first week of November. Nothing too extreme with respect to cold snaps like what we experienced in late October or Wednesday morning. There will also be low opportunities of precipitation if any at all through the middle part of next week. The only factor that would have an impact on temperatures is the extent of cloud cover. Today and tomorrow will have more sun than clouds but beginning this weekend into next week there will be more clouds in general but still a chance we could have sun at times as well.

Normal High: 61/Normal Low: 38 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds SW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

There will be a storm system bringing some light rain to Nebraska and Missouri Saturday into Saturday night. This has a low chance of clipping northern and eastern KS with at most 0.10″ of rain Saturday afternoon however most spots will remain dry. Impacts will be minimal especially the fact it will not come with any lightning, just rain. Highs will be dependent on cloud cover this weekend but at the very least highs will be in the 60s and possibly in the low 70s especially on Sunday. Winds will be stronger Sunday as well but only gusts 20 to at most 25 mph.

Next week will bring a gradual cool down as the week progresses. There is uncertainty in the models on how cold it will be, especially Thursday and Friday whether it’s more in the low 50s or closer to 60°.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.