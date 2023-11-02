SW Topeka road closes as crews repair substantial water main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in southwest Topeka has closed as crews begin to repair a water main break reported on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The area of SW 23rd St. and Prairie Rd. has been closed to drivers as crews repair a water main break in the area.

13 NEWS crews observed city workers at the scene attempting to repair the break.

City officials said they are looking into the incident and more information will be made available as soon as possible.

City crews work Thursday morning to repair a water-main break just north of S.W. 23rd Street and Prairie Road in west Topeka. (WIBW/Phil Anderson)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.