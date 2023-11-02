Silver alert issued for missing Bel-Aire woman

By Lexi Letterman
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEL-AIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Connie Powell of Bel-Aire.

She was last seen on foot in the 45th and Woodlawn area around 6 p.m. wearing a green hoodie, jeans, and blue framed glasses.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Powell does have dementia.

f you have other information about her whereabouts, please call the Bel Aire Police Department at (316) 744-6000.

