Shawnee Heights senior Jackson Esquibel thrilled for state championship win

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Esquibel is now a state champion in track and cross country.

Esquibel won the 3200 in track last season and took second in the mile run. He says it was an emotional win and it wasn’t easy to accomplish something this big.

The goal was to earn this state championship and he did with his time, 15:34.5 seconds, five seconds ahead of second place.

He says it was a cool moment for everyone involved because they said he could do it. He says he doesn’t believe he’s reached his full potential yet.

”Just kind of validates the hard work, it validates the belief I have in myself and my supporting cast has in me, they truly believed in me going into the meet and told me, just to continue to believe in myself and go for it and that was the goal just go for it and put myself in a race and compete and I was able to get it done and it’s an amazing feeling and it’s almost indescribable.” Esquibel said.

He says he’s shooting for another title in track but wants to have fun.

