Shawnee County employees raise $3,727 for Project Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County employees have been longtime supporters of Project Topeka, an all-volunteer-run initiative that provides food for local social service agencies.

At the outset of Thursday morning’s Shawnee County Commission meeting, the employees presented a replica check for $3,727 to Project Topeka.

The funds were raised throughout the year by Shawnee County employees, including proceeds from biscuits-and-gravy breakfasts; an online auction; a chili feed; a disc-golf event; and clothing sales.

Project Topeka volunteers who accepted the check said they appreciated the ongoing support they receive from Shawnee County employees.

Dan McPherron, Project Topeka treasurer, said he appreciated the donation made by Shawnee County employees.

McPherron said Shawnee County employees have been among the biggest supporters of Project Topeka throughout its 37-year history.

“Since we’re all volunteers, it’s hard for us to get out and raise funds,” McPherron said, “but it’s nice to have employees step up and donate funds to us, understanding the need that’s there in the community. Without Shawnee County employees, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

While no centralized food drive is taking place at present, monetary donations are accepted throughout the year by Project Topeka. Additionally, organizations wishing to sponsor food drives may do so in cooperation with Project Topeka.

Funds and food items raised by Project Topeka, which started in 1986, benefit Doorstep; Fellowship and Faith Ministries; I-Care; Let’s Help; the Topeka Salvation Army; Topeka North Outreach; and the Topeka Rescue Mission.

According to Project Topeka officials, 100 percent of donations are used to feed hungry children all and adults in Topeka and Shawnee County.

For more details or to donate, visit projecttopeka.org on the Internet.

Also at the beginning of Thursday morning’s meetings, commissioners issued a proclamation congratulating Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Alpha Iota Omega Chapter, for its 95th anniversary.

