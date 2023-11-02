Shawnee County Courthouse, City Hall parking lot to be closed for crane

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A parking lot between Shawnee County Courthouse and City Hall will be closed to make room for a large crane.

According to the City of Topeka officials, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 8, a large section of the parking lot between the Shawnee County Courthouse and City Hall will be closed to safely accommodate a large crane. The crane is needed to move equipment onto the roof of City Hall as part of the city’s HVAC replacement project.

The City of Topeka officials indicated for the duration of this closure, traffic will enter the parking lot from SE Monroe St., which was previously an exit only. Traffic will exit the parking lot on SE Quincy St.

The City of Topeka officials said the work is expected to be complete on Friday, Nov. 17.

