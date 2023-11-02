Scholar Athlete of the Week: Sydney Thompson

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Sydney Thompson of Jefferson West High School.

Thompson plays volleyball and golf and runs track for the Tigers. She’s a part of Spanish Club, SADD, FCCLA, FCA and National Honor Society.

Thompson is undecided on where she wants to go college and major but she maintains a 3.9 GPA.

