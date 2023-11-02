Recent report finds Kansas may be struggling with new unemployment claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that while unemployment claims in Kansas are still lower than they were in 2022, more have been filed in the previous weeks.

Personal finance website WalletHub.com announced on Thursday, Nov. 2, along with the release of its States Where Unemployment Claims Are Decreasing the Most, that Kansas may be struggling with unemployment claims.

WalletHub said that last week’s claims were 5.85% higher than in previous weeks. However, they were 15.1% lower than in 2022.

According to the report, Kansas saw the 10th largest decrease in claims since the previous week and saw the 11th most claims. The Sunflower State had 71 claims per 100,000 residents. That is 5.85% higher than the previous week and 15.1% lower than the same week in 2022. There have been nearly 20% fewer claims since the beginning of the year than there were in the same period of 2022.

The report ranked Oklahoma as the state with the 8th largest decrease and 10th most claims made. The state had 70 claims per 100,000 residents. That is 6.43% higher than the previous week and 20.3% higher than the same week in 2022. However, there have been about 33% fewer claims since the beginning of the year than there were in the same period of 2022.

Oklahoma also had the fourth largest decrease in claims since the beginning of the year than it did in the same period of 2022.

Missouri ranked as the state with the 11th-highest decrease and the 16th most claims made. The state had 80 claims per 100,000 residents. That is 2.68% fewer claims than the previous week but 6.24% more claims than there were in the same week in 2022. There were also about 14% fewer claims since the beginning of the year than there were in the same period of 2022.

The report ranked Colorado as the state with the 19th largest decrease and 17th most claims made. The state had 81 claims per 100,000 residents. That is 3.47% fewer claims than the previous week but 6.71% more claims than there were in the same week in 2022. There were also nearly 4% more claims made since the beginning of the year than there were in the same period of 2022.

Lastly, Nebraska ranked as the state with the 39th highest decrease and the 7th most claims made. The state had 66 claims per 100,000 residents. That is 2.91% fewer claims than in the previous week but about 10.74% more claims than there were in the same week of 2022. There have also been more than 44% more claims made since the beginning of the year than there were in the same period in 2022.

Nebraska also had the third-smallest decrease in claims since the beginning of the year than it did in the same period of 2022.

