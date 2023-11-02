Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at an East Topeka park.
The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th and Highland Avenue.
Police said an officer on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot near the ball diamonds at Dornwood Park.
Shortly after the officer arrived on the scene, authorities said, a man walked up to him suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.
Police said the man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
