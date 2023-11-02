Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at an East Topeka park.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th and Highland Avenue.

Police said an officer on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot near the ball diamonds at Dornwood Park.

Shortly after the officer arrived on the scene, authorities said, a man walked up to him suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Police said the man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

