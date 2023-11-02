Overall tobacco usage down among high schoolers, up among middle schoolers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study by the CDC found that while e-cigarette and tobacco usage is down among high school-aged students, it has increased in middle school-aged students.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1, that a newly released joint study with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that high school students have decreased their use of tobacco products between 2022 and 2023. The decline was primarily driven by a drop in e-cigarettes and cigars.

Among middle school students, however, the study found that the current use of at least one tobacco product as well as multiple tobacco products has increased. No other significant changes occurred for any individual product type such as e-cigarettes.

For a decade now, the study has found that e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco products among both middle and high school students. Youth e-cigarette use remains a public health concern as nearly half of students who have ever tried e-cigarettes reported currently using them. This shows that many who try e-cigarettes remain users.

Additionally, the CDC said that among students who reported current e-cigarette use, nearly a quarter reported daily usage of e-cigarettes. Notably, nearly 9 in 10 used flavored vaping products.

“The decline in e-cigarette use among high school students shows great progress, but our work is far from over,” said Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. “Findings from this report underscore the threat that commercial tobacco product use poses to the health of our nation’s youth. It is imperative that we prevent youth from starting to use tobacco and help those who use tobacco to quit.”

The CDC noted that the study is based on findings from the 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey and describes past use and current use of nine tobacco product types, flavored tobacco products and e-cigarette use behaviors among middle and high school-age students.

Among middle and high school students, the study found that 2.8 million - 10% - reported current use of a tobacco product in 2023. Additionally, 2.13 million - 7.7% - reported current e-cigarette use. E-cigarettes were followed by cigarettes at 1.6%, cigars at 1.6%, nicotine pouches at 1/5%, smokeless tobacco at 1.2%, other oral nicotine products at 1/2%, hookah at 1.1%, heated tobacco products at 1% and pipe tobacco at 0.5%.

The CDC found that disposable products were the most commonly used e-cigarette device type among youth. However, the most popular brands included a variety of disposable and cartridge-based products. Among students who currently use e-cigarettes, the most commonly reported brands were Elf Bar at 56.7%, Esco Bars at 21.6%, Vuse at 2.7%, JUUL at 16.5% and Mr. Fog at 13.6%.

Health officials warned that youth use of tobacco products in any form is unsafe. Tobacco products contain nicotine and can hurt the developing adolescent brain. Moreover, youth who tobacco products could become lifelong nicotine addicts which could result in disability, disease and death.

The CDC noted that multiple factors continue to influence youth tobacco product use, including flavors, marketing and misrepresentations of harm. Continued monitoring of youth tobacco behavior and a comprehensive approach to prevent tobacco usage from starting as well as strategies to help those who already have started quit are crucial to the elimination of tobacco product usage among teens.

The CDC indicated that proven tobacco prevention policies like price increases, comprehensive smoke-free policies, counter-marketing campaigns and healthcare intervents will continue to reduce youth initiation and tobacco use disparities.

