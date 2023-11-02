No injuries reported as afternoon blaze rages in Lawrence laundry room

Crews in Lawrence extinguish a house fire on Nov. 1, 2023.
Crews in Lawrence extinguish a house fire on Nov. 1, 2023.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after an afternoon fire raged in the first-story laundry room of a Lawrence home.

Crews with Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical said that around 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, they were called to a home in an area of the city with reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a blaze on the first floor of the home. The fire had been contained to the laundry room and had not spread further within the home.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. No damage estimates have been released either.

Investigators have not yet released the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rossville High School
Investigation closed by Rossville administrators after students allegedly hit with bullwhip
Mariann Belair
Affidavit reveals meth involved in Topeka toddler’s shooting death
Michael Lester
One arrested in connection to fatal North Topeka collision now dubbed homicide
FILE
Federal regulators consider ban on chemical known to cause cancer
State leaders are urging Kansas school districts to conduct background checks on all school...
School districts urged to background check employees following recent report

Latest News

A burrowing owl is released in Central Kansas on Oct. 18, 2023, after a collision with a window...
Burrowing owl overcomes head injury following collision with Lawrence window
FILE
Veterans’ access to ambulances protected with newly passed legislation
FILE
Hit-and-run along KC highway sends passenger to hospital, driver on the run
Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka