No injuries reported as afternoon blaze rages in Lawrence laundry room

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after an afternoon fire raged in the first-story laundry room of a Lawrence home.

Crews with Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical said that around 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, they were called to a home in an area of the city with reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a blaze on the first floor of the home. The fire had been contained to the laundry room and had not spread further within the home.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. No damage estimates have been released either.

Investigators have not yet released the cause of the fire.

