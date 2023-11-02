No. 1 Kansas takes care of business against Fort Hays State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After loss in a scrimmage against Illinois, the Jayhawks get back on track against the Tigers, 73-55.

Kansas jumped out to a 6-0 lead after a layup from Hunter Dickinson and would push that lead to 18-6 off a jumper from Parker Braun. That lead would increase to 11 after a couple of free throws from Kevin McCullar Jr. nine minutes into the game.

The freshman Johnny Furphy kept increasing the lead after he nailed a layup to put KU up 15, 28-13 and they kept that momentum most of that first half, leading by as much as 22 in the winding seconds.

McCullar led all scorers in the first half with 13 points, four rebounds and two steals. Dickinson had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists and KJ Adams also provided 10 points going 3-3 from the floor. Kansas had 11 assists on 13 made field goals, leading Fort Hays at the break, 43-23 at the break.

Dickinson finished with a double-double, 17 points and 11 rebounds, McCullar had 21 points and shot 4-8 from three point range and six rebounds. Dajuan Harris Jr. had seven points and eight assists and Adams put in 14 points in four rebounds.

Kansas will open the regular season North Carolina Central on November 6th with tip-off at seven p.m. on ESPN+

