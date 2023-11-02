Microsoft representatives hold AI workshop at Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library

Participants learned some of the ways in which AI technology can help take a small business or nonprofit to the next level.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka business community took part in an Artificial Intelligence workshop Thursday led by representatives from Microsoft.

“How can you educate yourself on the technology? Why is it so important? I see Generative AI as an equity tool because it’s provided people with access to information, urgent matter expertise for technology, access to make their lives more efficient and productive,” said Microsoft’s Erika Smith.

Participants learned some of the ways in which AI technology can help take a small business or nonprofit to the next level.

“You might want to create a website, however you don’t know how to code. You can place that information in a generative AI platform, and it’ll create your website or provide you with the codes,” Smith said. “So it’s eliminating barriers of entry because of a lack of other resources, technology resources, teammates, human resources, and then giving you a tool that can act as your agent and your co-pilot.”

Lazone Grays founded IBSA Inc. in 1993 to help provide employment services to people with a lack of resources.

He said the emergence of AI offers possibilities that could significantly boost his organization’s productivity, and potentially change the lives of individuals IBSA works with.

“Most of our work is helping lower income individuals do their resumes, prepare cover letters to get a job. Well, you know Chat GPT and Generative AI, have been shown that it can really help build a resume or a cover letter. So as we implement this year, we can speed up getting the resume done so we can probably focus more on some of the other soft skills and the other things that will need to get a job,” said Grays.

Smith said it’s a relationship they see all the time.

“So there’s a tech company that is being supported by one of our venture firms, and it was going to require 1,000 hours of software engineering to create the product. By using generative AI, they were able to reduce that to 50 hours. so they saved 950 hours of time, they saved funding by reducing that cost, and were able to increase their speed to market and go to market strategies.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

