Manhattan Military Relations Committee held its monthly luncheon

By Joseph Robben
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Military Relations Committee held its monthly lunch today at the Sheraton.

Members of the Manhattan and Fort Riley communities joined to talk about veteran-owned small business week and the resources available for veterans. The Flint Hills Vetrepreneur Foundation talked about how they want to help veteran entrepreneurs get started and find resources available to them.

”There are so many resources out there it almost too many resources to just leverage them all in a single location so we’re going to bring our organization together it has three pillars one is advocacy and the next is the community that camaraderie that exists while you’re in the military and then training helping individuals succeed in their business or grow their business.” said Pete Frasco, chair for the

The Greater Manhattan Foundation also had a stand-to Match Day to help support soldiers and their families.

