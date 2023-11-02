Legislators hope guidelines to be accepted for federal agencies use of AI

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the AI boom, legislators have created guidelines they hope will be accepted to guide federal agencies as they explore the uses of the tech.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Thursday, Nov. 2, that he and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) introduced a bill to establish guidelines for the federal government to mitigate the risks of AI while still benefiting from new tech. Representative Ted W. Lieu (D-CA) plans to introduce companion legislation in the House.

“AI has tremendous potential to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the federal government, in addition to the potential positive impacts on the private sector,” Moran said. “However, it would be naïve to ignore the risks that accompany this emerging technology, including risks related to data privacy and challenges verifying AI-generated data. The sensible guidelines established by NIST are already being utilized in the private sector and should be applied to federal agencies to make certain we are protecting the American people as we apply this technology to government functions.”

Moran noted that Congress ordered the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop an AI Risk Management Framework for organizations, public and private Americans can use to ensure the use of these systems in a trustworthy manner.

“Okta is a strong proponent of interoperability across technical standards and governance models alike and as such we applaud Senators Warner and Moran for their bipartisan Federal AI Risk Management Framework Act,” said Michael Clauser, Director, Head of US Federal Affairs, Okta. “This bill complements the Administration’s recent Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and takes the next steps by providing the legislative authority to require federal software vendors and government agencies alike to develop and deploy AI in accordance with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (RMF). The RMF is a quality model for what public-private partnerships can produce and a useful tool as AI developers and deployers govern, map, measure, manage, and mitigate risk from low- and high-impact AI models alike.”

The guidelines were released earlier in 2023 and have been supported by a variety of public and private sector organizations, however, federal agencies currently are not required to use this framework to manage their use of AI systems.

“IEEE-USA heartily supports the Federal Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Act of 2023,” said Russell Harrison, Managing Director, IEEE-USA. “Making the NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF) mandatory helps protect the public from unintended risks of AI systems yet permits AI technology to mature in ways that benefit the public. Requiring agencies to use standards, like those developed by IEEE, will protect both public welfare and innovation by providing a useful checklist for agencies implementing AI systems. Required compliance does not interfere with competitiveness; it promotes clarity by setting forth a ‘how-to.’”

The Senator said the Federal Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Act would require federal agencies to incorporate the framework into their efforts to limit the risks associated with AI.

