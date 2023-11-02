Lawrence residents asked to keep an eye out for armed robbery suspect

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Lawrence Police Department - FILE(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Lawrence have been asked to keep an eye out for the suspect in a morning armed robbery at a local grocery store.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, law enforcement officials were called to the Dillons at 1740 Massachusetts St. with reports of an armed robbery.

First responders were told an employee was threatened with a knife after they attempted to confront the suspect about items he had tried to leave with but not pay for.

Police said the suspect has been described as a black male in black clothing and a dark gray beanie cap. He got into a silver sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, and sped south.

As of 11:24 a.m., LKPD indicated that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the suspect, his whereabouts or the incident should report it to Lawrence Police at 785-832-7559.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rossville High School
Investigation closed by Rossville administrators after students allegedly hit with bullwhip
Mariann Belair
Affidavit reveals meth involved in Topeka toddler’s shooting death
Michael Lester
One arrested in connection to fatal North Topeka collision now dubbed homicide
FILE
Federal regulators consider ban on chemical known to cause cancer
State leaders are urging Kansas school districts to conduct background checks on all school...
School districts urged to background check employees following recent report

Latest News

A burrowing owl has been set free in Central Kansas after overcoming a head injury following a...
Burrowing owl overcomes head injury following collision with Lawrence window
Shawnee County employees have been longtime supporters of Project Topeka, an all-volunteer-run...
Shawnee County employees raise $3,727 for Project Topeka
A recent study by the CDC found that while e-cigarette and tobacco usage is down among high...
Overall tobacco usage down among high schoolers, up among middle schoolers
Nearly a year after a Lawrence man was found dead in his apartment following a fentanyl...
Arrest made nearly a year after Lawrence man passes from fentanyl overdose
Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at an East Topeka park.
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka