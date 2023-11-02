Lawrence residents asked to keep an eye out for armed robbery suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Lawrence have been asked to keep an eye out for the suspect in a morning armed robbery at a local grocery store.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, law enforcement officials were called to the Dillons at 1740 Massachusetts St. with reports of an armed robbery.

First responders were told an employee was threatened with a knife after they attempted to confront the suspect about items he had tried to leave with but not pay for.

Police said the suspect has been described as a black male in black clothing and a dark gray beanie cap. He got into a silver sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, and sped south.

As of 11:24 a.m., LKPD indicated that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the suspect, his whereabouts or the incident should report it to Lawrence Police at 785-832-7559.

