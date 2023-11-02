Kansas State takes down Emporia State in exhibition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets played the Wildcats close in the first half but K-State takes home the win, 102-68.

K-State jumped out to an earl 6-0 lead but ESU would climb back tying it at 8-8. Ques Glover pushed it to a seven point led after a three-point jumper, it was 19-12 at that point.

Glover would exit the game in that first half with an apparent injury but was able to walk off the floor under his own power.

Peyton Rogers-Schmidt brought it to within six after three straight free throws 30-24. He had five points and five rebounds but he would go down just under five minutes left in the first half with an apparent left leg injury and had to be helped to locker room, putting no pressure on that leg.

Cam Carter led all scorers in the first half with 15 points as Jerome Tang has mentioned all preseason Carter was going to be a weapon for this team. Jerrell Colbert had seven points off the bench and four rebounds. The ‘Cats shot 49 percent from the floor in the first half.

Solomon Oraegbu led the Hornets with 11 points on 5-7 shooting, and Owen Long provided 10 as ESU as they shot 39 percent from the field and being outrebounds by K-State 25-15 at halftime. The Hornets trailed K-State 51-33 after a RJ Jones three to end the first half.

Cam Carter finished a game-high 20 points and added three assists. Colbert ended with 13 points and five rebounds, Arthur Kamula provided 10 points and four assists and Tylor Perry had eight points and five assists.

Oraegbu paced the Hornets with 18, Long had 17 and Alijah Comithier put in 12, while Kaden Evans provided seven assists.

The Wildcats open the season against USC in Las Vegas on Monday with tip-off at nine p.m. on TNT. As for Emporia State, they will play in the SCB Hall of Fame Classic playing UNC Pembroke on Saturday with tip-off at seven p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.