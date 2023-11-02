Kansas real estate mogul passes away at the age of 84

By Sarah Motter
Nov. 2, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A leader in the Kansas and national real estate markets has passed away at the age of 84.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Thursday, Nov. 2, that a leader in the Kansas and U.S. real estate markets, Nestor Weigand Jr., passed away at the age of 84.

Weigand was the CEO of J.P. Weigand and Sons and served as President of the National Association of Realtors.

“Before running for public office, one of the first people I sought advice from was Nestor Weigand. Often in Washington, D.C. or in my travels across the country, when I said was from Kansas, I would be asked about Nestor,” Sen. Moran said. “He had many, many friends in many places. He was a giant in the real estate industry and made a huge difference in people’s lives. Not only was he an expert in real estate, he was also a leader in the Wichita community and understood the people of Kansas. I enjoyed many conversations with Nestor over breakfast and lunch and greatly benefited from his wisdom. He will be sorely missed in the Wichita community, and Robba and I are praying for his friends and family.”

J.P. Weigand and Sons was founded in Wichita in 1902 and has grown to become a leading brokerage firm in the U.S.

