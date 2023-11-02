Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks offers 36 positions at career fair

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has 36 positions available at the upcoming career fair.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) officials said state agencies from across Kansas will be gathering for the first State of Kansas - State Agency Career Fair, including the KDWP, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 on the first-floor rotunda of the Kansas State Capitol Building.

KDWP officials said job seekers will have the opportunity to explore nearly 800 open employment opportunities with various state agencies, 36 of which are currently open with KDWP. There is no cost to participate, and the in-person event, hosted by the Kansas Department of Commerce and KANSASWORKS, will feature an on-site computer lab with internet access where candidates may seek real-time resume and job application assistance from knowledgeable staff.

KDWP officials indicated for those interested in positions with KDWP, staff from the Department’s Human Resources section will be on-site to review resumes, provide application guidance, discuss KDWP’s hiring process and more.

According to KDWP officials, whether you’re seeking full-time, part-time, seasonal or temporary employment, state agencies like KDWP are an ideal place to work, as KDWP employs staff in all corners of the state and in a variety of fields. To learn more about the benefits of working for KDWP, visit ksoutdoors.com/jobs or contact a member of Human Resources by calling (620) 672-5911.

For more on the State of Kansas - State Agency Career Fair, visit KansasCommerce.gov or KansasWorks.com.

