Kansas City teen found safe after KBI issued endangered persons advisory

Jose Portillo, 17, of Kansas City, Kan., has been found safe after the KBI issued an endangered...
Jose Portillo, 17, of Kansas City, Kan., has been found safe after the KBI issued an endangered persons advisory.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been found safe after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered persons advisory.

KBI officials said the Kansas City Kansas Public School Police Department reported that Jose Portillo, of Kansas City, has been located. He is now safe and is being reunited with family.

KBI officials indicated the endangered persons advisory is now canceled.

At the request of the Kansas City Kansas Public School Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued an endangered persons advisory for a missing Kansas City teen.

KBI officials said Jose Portillo, 17, of Kansas City, Kan., was missing and law enforcement requested assistance from the public to help locate him. Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, Portillo left the J.C. Harmon High School at 2400 Steele Rd. in Kansas City, Kan. Around that same time, he made a statement indicating he may harm himself.

According to KBI officials, Portillo was last seen around 7:40 a.m. near the Argentine Apartment Complex at 22nd and Ruby Ave. The teen was last known wearing a black hoodie, light grey pants, flip flops and he was carrying a black backpack.

KBI officials said Portillo is a Hispanic male, who is around 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He has an intellectual disability.

