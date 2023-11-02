Illegal train boarding in Cali. leads to man’s Kansas arrest for attempted $9K theft

Miguel Gonzalez
Miguel Gonzalez(Chase County Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRONG CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who illegally boarded a train in California and attempted to steal $9,000 of its contents was arrested in Eastern Kansas.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, law enforcement officials were made aware of a man on BNSF railway property just east of Strong City along old Highway 50.

The Sheriff’s Office said BNSF Police requested its aid and an investigation found that Miguel A. Gonzalez had illegally boarded a train in California. Once in Chase Co., he allegedly attempted to offload goods on the train intending to sell them.

Law enforcement officials noted that about $9,000 in goods had been taken from the train.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Chase Co. Jail on:

  • Criminal trespass
  • Felony theft

As of Thursday, Gonzalez remains behind bars. Formal charges remain pending through the Chase Co. Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rossville High School
Investigation closed by Rossville administrators after students allegedly hit with bullwhip
Mariann Belair
Affidavit reveals meth involved in Topeka toddler’s shooting death
Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
Michael Lester
One arrested in connection to fatal North Topeka collision now dubbed homicide
State leaders are urging Kansas school districts to conduct background checks on all school...
School districts urged to background check employees following recent report

Latest News

Governor Laura Kelly announced that the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) has...
Gov. Kelly announces DCF has fewest children entering foster care since 2006
Kansas Department of Labor in Topeka, Kansas
Recent report finds Kansas may be struggling with new unemployment claims
FILE
Legislators hope guidelines to be accepted for federal agencies use of AI
FILE
Drivers warned of weeks long closure on SW 21st St. in SW Topeka