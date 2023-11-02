Illegal train boarding in Cali. leads to man’s Kansas arrest for attempted $9K theft

STRONG CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who illegally boarded a train in California and attempted to steal $9,000 of its contents was arrested in Eastern Kansas.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, law enforcement officials were made aware of a man on BNSF railway property just east of Strong City along old Highway 50.

The Sheriff’s Office said BNSF Police requested its aid and an investigation found that Miguel A. Gonzalez had illegally boarded a train in California. Once in Chase Co., he allegedly attempted to offload goods on the train intending to sell them.

Law enforcement officials noted that about $9,000 in goods had been taken from the train.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Chase Co. Jail on:

Criminal trespass

Felony theft

As of Thursday, Gonzalez remains behind bars. Formal charges remain pending through the Chase Co. Attorney’s Office.

