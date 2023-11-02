Hit-and-run along KC highway sends passenger to hospital, driver on the run

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A hit-and-run along a Kansas City highway sent one passenger to the hospital as the driver of the suspect vehicle remains on the loose.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Central Ave. in Kansas City with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2010 Lincoln MKX driven by Jesuson E.C. Treece, 47, of Kansas City, a 1999 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Jose A. Cespedes, 73, of Loxahatchee, Fla., and an unknown vehicle had all been headed east on the interstate.

KHP said the unknown vehicle side-swiped Treece’s SUV which caused him to lose control and hit Cespedes’ semi. The unknown vehicle sped away.

First responders said that Treece’s passenger, Joy J. Verner, 69, was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Treece and Cespedes both escaped the crash without injuries.

KHP noted that all known individuals involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

As of Thursday, no details about the hit-and-run driver has been released. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to KHP at 785-296-6800.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.