Hit-and-run along KC highway sends passenger to hospital, driver on the run

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A hit-and-run along a Kansas City highway sent one passenger to the hospital as the driver of the suspect vehicle remains on the loose.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Central Ave. in Kansas City with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2010 Lincoln MKX driven by Jesuson E.C. Treece, 47, of Kansas City, a 1999 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Jose A. Cespedes, 73, of Loxahatchee, Fla., and an unknown vehicle had all been headed east on the interstate.

KHP said the unknown vehicle side-swiped Treece’s SUV which caused him to lose control and hit Cespedes’ semi. The unknown vehicle sped away.

First responders said that Treece’s passenger, Joy J. Verner, 69, was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Treece and Cespedes both escaped the crash without injuries.

KHP noted that all known individuals involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

As of Thursday, no details about the hit-and-run driver has been released. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to KHP at 785-296-6800.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rossville High School
Investigation closed by Rossville administrators after students allegedly hit with bullwhip
Mariann Belair
Affidavit reveals meth involved in Topeka toddler’s shooting death
Michael Lester
One arrested in connection to fatal North Topeka collision now dubbed homicide
FILE
Federal regulators consider ban on chemical known to cause cancer

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
AAA cautions motorists to take extra precautions with the end of Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m....
Motorists urged to take precautions with this weekend’s time change
Continuing the warming trend to end the week
A Silver Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Connie Powell of Bel-Aire.
Silver alert issued for missing Bel-Aire woman