Harvesters returns with plenty of food for residents in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters - The Community Food Network was back at the Kansas Neurological Institute to help families and others avoid going hungry, but if you couldn’t make it to food distribution - Harvesters has more planned.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, Harvesters brought in 40,000 pounds of food to give to any families that requested it with no ID required and at no charge to them. All food is given away on a first-come, first-serve basis as long as supplies last.

The Town and Country Christian Church also sponsored Thursday’s distribution along with Harvesters.

Harvesters typically holds the food distribution on the first Thursday of each month at the KNI parking lot.

However, if anyone couldn’t make it to Thursday’s distribution, Harvesters has several other food distributions scheduled throughout the month.

Click HERE to view or download and print Harvesters’ next scheduled food distributions in your area.

If anyone wants to volunteer for the next KNI food distribution, arrive at the KNI parking lot at 8:30 a.m. Go to the SW 21st and Randolph St intersection, turn south, and follow the posted signs. According to the calendar, the next food distribution Harvesters should host at the KNI would be Thursday, Dec. 7, the first Thursday of December.

Food will be given to volunteers who request it.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.