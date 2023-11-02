Gov. Kelly announces DCF has fewest children entering foster care since 2006

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) has had the fewest children entering foster care since 2006.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said DCF had fewer than 3,000 children enter foster care during the 2023 state fiscal year from July to June. This achievement underscores DCF’s commitment to prevention-focused innovations.

“Since I became governor, DCF has been laser-focused on repairing our state’s child welfare system and keeping families together,” Governor Kelly said. “This milestone shows the progress we’ve made, but it’s clear that there is still much more work to do. That is why I will continue to work with the legislature to invest in providing greater health, educational, and housing resources for families in need.”

Governor Kelly’s officials said DCF’s data shows that since 2019, there has been a 28% drop in youth entering foster care. This is largely due to programs and services that were started during the Kelly Administration, such as Family First Prevention Services Act, Team Decision Making, expanded mental health services and Thriving Families, Safer Children.

Officials with Governor Kelly’s office indicated that the Family First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA) connects families to evidence-based community programs, including mental health and substance use services, with the goal of preventing the need for placing a child outside their family. Kansas was one of the first states in the nation to adopt the FFPSA. To date, nearly 89% of children and youth who have reached 12 months from the time of referral have remained home without the need for foster care. Governor Kelly and the Kansas legislature provided additional state general funds in the state budget to expand statewide Family First programs like Multisystemic Therapy and substance use disorder services.

According to the Office of the Governor, Team Decision Making is part of DCF’s Kansas Practice Model, which allows child welfare practitioners to use their skills to engage with families prior to removing a child into care to assist with needed services to support safety and well-being.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said expanded mental health services include DCF partnering with Carelon to establish the Family Crisis Response Helpline across the state. The agency is able to better serve families and caregivers who have children experiencing emotional crises or other behavioral health symptoms, including substance use disorder. The service provides a centralized behavioral health crisis helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for screening and stabilization services.

Office of the Governor officials indicated Thriving Families, Safer Children is an innovative approach that aims to support families before there is a need for formal contact with DCF. The agency is working with and supporting communities to recognize existing services or create additional services to assist families. The agency wants to switch the thinking for educators, health care workers and the community at large from a mindset of being a mandated reporter to begin a mandated supporter. DCF awarded $1.7 million in grants in January 2023 to create 10 new Family Resource Centers across the state. The centers serve as a community hub to provide easier access to programs and services, including job skills training, early childhood programs and nutrition services.

“As an agency, we know how important it is that we narrow the front door to the child welfare system,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “We will continue to seek and develop groundbreaking programs that connect Kansas families with needed resources and services.”

