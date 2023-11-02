Get your taste of Ta Co.! Pop-up location planned at West Ridge Mall for holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans eager to get a taste of Ta Co. will get their wish during the holiday season.

AIM Strategies CEO Seth Wagoner announced during an appearance on Eye on NE Kansas that the restaurant will open a pop-up location at West Ridge Mall. It will debut Black Friday. While details are being finalized, Wagoner said they expect to have limited hours Thursdays through Sundays during the holiday season.

AIM Strategies is the development group behind Iron Rail, The Pennant and the Cyrus Hotel downtown. They originally hoped to have their new, two-story building with rooftop deck at 735 S. Kansas completed by this past spring. However, a variety of construction delays and supply chain issues pushed back the date.

The original Ta Co. in Lawrence closed in May 2022.

While they’ve been working on the Topeka building, Wagoner said they’ve been testing select menu items at Iron Rail. He said the West Ridge Mall pop-up will allow them to offer a wider variety to a wider audience ahead of opening the permanent location.

Advisors Excel co-founders Cody Foster and David Callanan are part of the new ownership group for West Ridge Mall. Foster also is a partner in AIM Strategies.

