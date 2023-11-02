Fort Hays State set to join forces with NC, NW Kansas technical colleges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Hays State University is in the midst of forming new partnerships to better serve rural communities.

They are in the midst of forming a new affiliation with Northwest Kansas Technical College and North Central Kansas Technical College.

The leaders of all three schools - Fort Hays State President Dr. Tisa Mason, NW Tech President Ben Schears and NCK Tech President Eric Burks - visited Eye on NE Kansas to update their strategic affiliation initiative and share how it will better serve the state’s rural areas.

All say the partnership will help address population declines and education and work force needs in the state’s rural areas. They say the affiliation will lead to more program offerings at more locations, along with lower tuition and expanded career options.

Legislation approving the framework for their affiliation was passed this session and signed by Gov. Laura Kelly. Both NCK Tech and NW Tech passed the affiliation agreements in October, and the KS Board of Regents will consider it in November.

If all goes as planned, the affiliation could be fully implemented by Fall 2024.

