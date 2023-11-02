The Flint Hills Veteran-Owned Small Business Summit helps veteran entrepreneurs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Veteran-Owned Small Business Summit was held today at the Four Points by Sheraton.

The Flint Hills Veteran-Owned Small Business Summit is part of the 2023 National Veteran-Owned Small Business Week. It aims to provide a platform for Veteran entrepreneurs and small business owners to connect, share experiences, and explore valuable resources for their businesses. This event highlights the extraordinary contributions of Veteran-owned businesses to our local communities. The summit underscores the integrity, trust, and resilience that Veterans bring to their businesses, fostering a culture of respect and unity that benefits our regional cities and communities.

The event is a collaboration between a number of state and local Veteran and entrepreneur support organizations, including Wichita SBA, Spark, Junction City Main Street, Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce and Military Advisory Committee, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and Military Relations Committee, VetBiz, Kansas Small Business Development Center, and SCORE. The event featured engaging panel discussions with Veteran entrepreneurs and, networking opportunities, as well as the participation and introduction of the newly formed Flint Hills Vetrepreneur Foundation, which is committed to advocating, building a strong community, and providing training for Veteran entrepreneurs.

“Really today there are 50 events all around the country intended to elevate veterans, tell their stories about those that are in business, challenges they’ve navigated, the resilience they’ve demonstrated to inspire others to move forward in business and then also we want to elevate the resources such as the SBA and this other network of resources that are implanted to help business owners and individuals that want to get started,” said Wayne Bell, District Director of US Small Business Administration, Wichita.

Bell also mentioned they will host 4 of these events over the next year to help gather feedback.

