Familiar face in the company, industry to be welcomed as new Scooter’s CEO

OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - A familiar face not only in the company but in the industry, will be welcomed as the new CEO of Scooter’s Coffee on Jan. 1, 2024.

Scooter’s Coffee announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1, that Joe Thornton has been appointed as the next CEO of the fastest-growing franchise coffee chain in the nation. He will step into his new role on Jan. 1.

Currently, the drive-through coffee chain noted that Thornton serves as the company’s president. He will succeed Todd Graeve who is set for retirement after nearly two decades in the business.

“Joe has been a blessing for our business since joining as President. He’s an exceptionally experienced leader in the restaurant, franchise and retail industry, and I know Joe is the right leader for us in our next acceleration of growth,” said Don Eckles, Co-Founder and Chairman of Scooter’s Coffee, LLC.

Scooter’s noted that the remainder of the year will serve as a transitional period for Thornton and Graeve.

Officials indicated that Thornton has four decades of leadership experience in large-scale operations, strategy and human resources at some of the most prominent industry-leading companies. Most recently he served as COO at MHSHost and before that, he was COO at Jamba Juice. He also spent 25 years combined at Starbucks and Blockbuster in leadership roles earlier in his career.

As Scooter’s looks ahead, co-founders said they recognize and are appreciative of the path built over the last quarter-century.

“During this exciting time and planned transition, I also must acknowledge the incredible impact Todd had on the company. We wouldn’t be where we are today without him,” said Eckles. “He always walked with integrity and was vigilant about protecting the company’s core values as we grew. Every brand says they will maintain their core values as they grow but often lose their way somehow.”

Scooter’s said Graeve joined the team in 2005 as a franchisee and developer in Kansas City alongside his business partners. In 2008, he joined the leadership team at the company as CFO and served in that position for 8 years before he transitioned to CEO in April 2016.

“Almost 20 years ago, I started on this journey at Scooter’s Coffee as a franchisee, and I’m so excited to circle back to my beginnings and help my family with their Scooter’s Coffee franchise journey,” said Graeve. “I will always treasure my time as CFO, CEO and a franchisee, and I will be rooting loudly from the sidelines as this company continues to build on its greatness.”

