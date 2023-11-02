Drivers warned of weeks long closure on SW 21st St. in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Southwest Topeka have been warned of a lane closure along SW 21st St. that could mean delays for some for nearly a month.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Nov. 6, crews will close the eastbound lanes of SW 21st St. between Indian Trail and SW Burnett Rd. Traffic will flow in a single lane in each direction in the two westbound lanes.

Crews noted that the closure is needed to complete pavement work in the area. Work is expected to last for about 10 days.

After the eastbound lanes have been completed, officials noted that the closure will move into the westbound lanes as traffic moves back into the eastbound lanes. Work on that side of the road is set to take 10 days as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.