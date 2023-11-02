Drivers warned of weeks long closure on SW 21st St. in SW Topeka

FILE
FILE(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Southwest Topeka have been warned of a lane closure along SW 21st St. that could mean delays for some for nearly a month.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Nov. 6, crews will close the eastbound lanes of SW 21st St. between Indian Trail and SW Burnett Rd. Traffic will flow in a single lane in each direction in the two westbound lanes.

Crews noted that the closure is needed to complete pavement work in the area. Work is expected to last for about 10 days.

After the eastbound lanes have been completed, officials noted that the closure will move into the westbound lanes as traffic moves back into the eastbound lanes. Work on that side of the road is set to take 10 days as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rossville High School
Investigation closed by Rossville administrators after students allegedly hit with bullwhip
Mariann Belair
Affidavit reveals meth involved in Topeka toddler’s shooting death
Michael Lester
One arrested in connection to fatal North Topeka collision now dubbed homicide
FILE
Federal regulators consider ban on chemical known to cause cancer
State leaders are urging Kansas school districts to conduct background checks on all school...
School districts urged to background check employees following recent report

Latest News

FILE
Legislators hope guidelines to be accepted for federal agencies use of AI
A burrowing owl has been set free in Central Kansas after overcoming a head injury following a...
Burrowing owl overcomes head injury following collision with Lawrence window
Shawnee County employees have been longtime supporters of Project Topeka, an all-volunteer-run...
Shawnee County employees raise $3,727 for Project Topeka
A recent study by the CDC found that while e-cigarette and tobacco usage is down among high...
Overall tobacco usage down among high schoolers, up among middle schoolers