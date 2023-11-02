Community members celebrate philanthropic contributions at annual lunch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of National Philanthropy Day, area philanthropists celebrated and recognized community members for their active involvement.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Topeka Chapter hosted its 25th annual National Philanthropy Lunch at the Topeka Country Club on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 2, to honor several community members for their active participation and philanthropic contributions to the region.

The award recipients are:

Roger and Joanie Underwood told 13 NEWS they were deeply honored for such an award and seeing all the joy and appreciation from others.

”We believe in our community, and the best way to do that is not only with our time and our talent, you know, being involved with the delegate organizations, but also to be able to give some of our treasurers - our blessings that we’ve got,” said Roger Underwood.

“It blows me away,” said Joanie Underwood. “It just blows me away. After working in a career for over 30 years and never doing the right thing, to have this recognition, but also the reality of the joy that is other people. It’s very humbling.”

Washburn University President Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek was the keynote speaker for this event, sharing with the audience her philanthropic endeavors and the importance of giving back.

According to AFP, National Philanthropy Day started in the 1980s and was organized by Douglas Freeman. The first official events were in 1986 — after President Reagan signed an official proclamation. AFP describes National Philanthropy Day as a time to reflect on the meaning of giving and how it is made possible while celebrating others for their commendable efforts.

National Philanthropy Day is also set for Wednesday, Nov. 15.

