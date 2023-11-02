Burrowing owl overcomes head injury following collision with Lawrence window

A burrowing owl is released in Central Kansas on Oct. 18, 2023, after a collision with a window...
A burrowing owl is released in Central Kansas on Oct. 18, 2023, after a collision with a window gave him a head injury which he overcame.(sarah motter | Operation Wildlife)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A burrowing owl has been set free in Central Kansas after overcoming a head injury following a collision with a car dealership window in Lawrence.

Officials with Operation Wildlife say that on Sept. 25, a special visitor was brought in after he hit a window at a Toyota dealership in Lawrence. The critter was later identified as a burrowing owl.

When wildlife officials examined the owl, they found he had neurological issues from the window strike and he was not doing well. He also had drooping wings which suggested a fracture.

OW said the owl’s head injury was treated and he was put in an immobilizer for the wing. After treatment of the head injury was finished, focus was turned toward the wing.

Often, in head injury cases, OW noted that the nerves do not properly fire and there is weakness in the affected limb. Thankfully, this was the case with the burrowing owl. As time progressed the head injury completely resolved and he was ready to once again be set free.

However, wildlife officials noted that burrowing owls are not native to Northeastern Kansas. A little research found a colony located in Central Kansas and a willing volunteer drove him there for release on Oct. 18.

Operation Wildlife said it continues to accept donations so that it may continue to care for wildlife in Northeastern Kansas. To donate, click HERE.

