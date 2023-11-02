Arrest made nearly a year after Lawrence man passes from fentanyl overdose

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly a year after a Lawrence man was found dead in his apartment following a fentanyl overdose, police have made an arrest in the case.

The Lawrence Police Department says that on Dec. 9, 2022, emergency crews were called to 1401 E. 24th St. with reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man dead in his apartment due to an apparent fentanyl overdose.

Following a thorough investigation, LPD said that on Wednesday, Nov. 1, Terriana A. Atkinson, 25, of Lawrence, was arrested in connection with the man’s death. She was taken into custody and booked into the Douglas Co. Correctional Facility on:

Distribution of a controlled substance causing death

Failure to appear in Johnson Co. District Court

As of Thursday, Atkinson remains behind bars with no bond listed.

LPD noted that the case has now been forwarded to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office to consider official charges.

