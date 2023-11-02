16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (KTVK/Gray News) – A 16-year-old boy died after he was attacked at a Halloween party in Arizona, according to police.

The alleged assault happened at a home in Queen Creek on Saturday night.

Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the party.

He was a junior at Combs High School and played on the varsity basketball team.

Queens Creek police said they were called to the home for a disturbance call just after 9 p.m. Saturday. However, no crime was found.

Officers left to respond to another call before being called back to the Halloween party for a new report of an assault.

When first responders arrived, they found Lord injured and lying in the road. Life-saving measures were attempted, and Lord was rushed to the hospital.

Lord’s aunt told KTVK that the teen was attacked, and his heart stopped. She also said he suffered a severe brain injury.

Police said between 100 and 200 people were at the party, and adults were inside the home.

The homeowner where the party took place, who did not want to be named, told KTVK that his daughter’s party got out of hand, and he kicked everyone out within two hours.

“It was just supposed to be her friends, just turned out to be a lot of people that were not invited who ended up showing up to the party,” he said.

He said his daughter did not go to school with Lord and did not know him.

“My daughter did not know more than half the people who ended up showing up to our house. It was not meant to be an open party,” he said.

Jeanna Pignatiello, a neighbor, said students from multiple area high schools showed up at the party.

“Open containers, alcohol, drinking. I had teenagers puking in my front yard. We were taking care of them,” Pignatiello said.

Now, police are looking for the persons responsible for attacking Lord. No arrests have been made.

Officials are also awaiting additional information from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“This is all about Preston. That’s why we’re so passionate about making sure that we get the right information, and our investigators are given the time that they need to,” Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said.

Benjamin Taylor, a Phoenix attorney who is not involved in the case, said whoever attacked Lord could face murder charges and life in prison, no matter their age.

Taylor said if others were participating in the attack or cheering it on, they could be charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

And although the attack reportedly happened outside the home, Taylor said the homeowners could end up with criminal charges.

“The homeowner can be found criminally liable for child abuse, negligence and for the fact that kids are in his house and someone got assaulted. The homeowner could be an accomplice to this also,” Taylor said.

The homeowner in this case said he has been distraught about what happened.

“This has been very hard, we can’t sleep. We are just constantly thinking about him and his family,” the homeowner said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Lord’s family with funeral expenses.

“While we can’t begin to fathom why something like this would happen to Preston, we know and see each day how much he is loved and the impact he has had on so many,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Anyone with information is asked to email Queen Creek police at QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov or call the non-emergency line at 480-358-3500.

