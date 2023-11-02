$1.2 million grant set to recruit, prepare math teachers for high-needs districts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A $1.2 million grant is set to help recruit and prepare math teachers to mold minds in high-needs school districts.

Kansas State University announced on Thursday, Nov. 2, that three researchers received a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation in order to recruit and prepare future mathematics teachers.

K-State noted that the NSF will fund the “Creating Communities of Practice to Support NOYCE Scholars in Becoming More Adaptable Mathematics Teachers” initiative through the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship program.

The University indicated that the project is set to be led by Sherri Martinie and Tuan Nguyen, both associate professor of curriculum and instruction in the College of Education, as well as Craig Spencer, professor of mathematics in the College of Arts and Sciences.

K-State said the researchers will investigate and identify the knowledge, skills, tools and resources that enable teachers to address change with more resilient attitudes, become more adaptive in their practices and promote adaptability in their classrooms.

According to the college, the grant will also provide $18,000 each year to qualified juniors and seniors at the school who intend to complete a degree in both mathematics and secondary education as well as make a commitment to teaching in a high-needs school district after graduation.

Lastly, K-State noted that the funding is set to provide internships for college-level freshmen and sophomores.

