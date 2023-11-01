Wednesday forecast: Warming trend begins today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a cold end to October and frigid morning to begin November, highs this afternoon will moderate back in the 50s, the warmest it has been since Oct 27. The warming trend continues through Friday with a slight cool down this weekend although temperatures will still remain above average for this time of year.

Taking Action:

1. Bundle up this morning, you will likely need the ice scraper as well!

2. DST ends this weekend: It’s recommended to check the batteries of your smoke detectors and weather radio(s)

There is uncertainty on if and how much cloud cover we’ll have this afternoon but shouldn’t have a major impact on highs and compared to the past several days, today will feel like a heat wave! Overall confidence is high in that whatever rain we might get for the next 8 days will be minimal (less than 0.10″) and temperatures will be at or above average beginning tomorrow.

Normal High: 62/Normal Low: 39 (WIBW)

Today: Plenty of sun this morning with some clouds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s east to mid 50s out toward central KS. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Winds will continue to gust 20-30 mph at times Friday into the weekend with highs that will remain mild. Upper 60s to even low 70s likely Friday with 60s this weekend. One model is now indicating some light rain showers Saturday but again confidence is low on this occurring and won’t amount to much if anything does develop.

There’s also uncertainty on temperatures especially early next week so something to monitor in the coming days. There will be a slightly better chance for rain toward the end of next week that we’ll be keeping an eye on as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.